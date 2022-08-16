Patriots, Panthers engage in huge practice fight as several players get ejected originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The atmosphere at Tuesday's joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in Foxboro got so heated that a fight broke out.

In fact, it was actually a pretty large scrap that included many players from both teams.

It all started when Kristian Wilkerson found himself on the Panthers sideline after running a route. Words were exchanged and then the action quickly escalated as more and more players got involved.

Here's a video of both teams going at it, via Ethan Hurwitz of Patriots Country:

Wilkerson, Kendrick Bourne and James Ferentz were the Patriots players ejected from practice. Panthers defensive lineman Phil Hoskins was kicked out as well.

Our Patriots insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry explained what happened in the following tweets:

Panthers offense and Patriots D trotted all the way over. So we had 200 guys milling around. Now Trent Brown doesnâ€™t take kindly to extended hand to the upper chest neck on a pass rush. https://t.co/cr8UjOIWEF — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 16, 2022

Panthers have carried the energy and physicality throughout this practice. Patriots arenâ€™t flat and have plenty of good moments but not remarkably enthusiastic — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 16, 2022

Best part of Wilkerson scrap was the official throwing the flag while 41 guys waddled around grabbing each other. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 16, 2022

Hereâ€™s how I saw it: Wilkerson caught an out route from Mac Jones and ended up in the Panthers bench area. A Carolina coach appeared to give Wilkerson a slight push as if to say, â€œback to your huddle.â€ Wilkerson whipped his head back and said something. Immediately got jumped. https://t.co/OObFViUF2G — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 16, 2022

Several Panthers got on Wilkerson right away and all hell broke loose.



Since then weâ€™ve had mini dust ups involving Trent Brown and Panthers pass-rushers and James Ferentz and Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu.



Ferentz just got booted. https://t.co/pA6J0GVGIS — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 16, 2022

A second fight erupted, too, but it didn't last as long as the first:

Now another scrap as James Ferentz gets spun down while finishing a block. Edging toward things being counterproductive now. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 16, 2022

Patriots C James Ferentz and Panthers DT Phil Hoskins kicked out of practice by referee Brad Allen after things got a little heated near the end of a play.



Ferentz was pleading his case that he didnâ€™t throw a punch, but Allen wouldnâ€™t relent.



Now BB calls team meeting. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 16, 2022

Fights aren't too uncommon at joint practices. These drills are intense and the competition is fierce. Many of these players, especially the Patriots starters who sat out the preseason opener last Thursday, are facing off against real opponents for the first time in camp.

The Patriots and Panthers will have another joint practice Wednesday before they play their second preseason game Friday night at Gillette Stadium.