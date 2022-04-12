Should Patriots pair Mac Jones with Alabama WR Jameson Williams or John Metchie?

Patriots Talk: Pair Mac Jones with Alabama WR Jameson Williams or John Metchie? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are one of the most interesting teams to watch entering the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

They have so many roster holes to fill on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. We all remember the Patriots defense getting absolutely destroyed in a 47-17 AFC Wild Card loss to the rival Buffalo Bills in the playoffs back in January. Buffalo didn't punt a single time in that game.

That said, with the way pro football offenses are run these days, it does make sense to consider getting a legit No. 1 wide receiver who franchise quarterback Mac Jones can target for many years to come.

Acquiring one from Jones' alma mater, Alabama, isn't a bad idea. The Crimson Tide have produced a lot of quality wide receivers in recent years. Two notable Alabama wideouts who New England could target in the early rounds are Jameson Williams (likely first round) and John Metchie (likely second round).

The debate over whether the Patriots should pursue one of these Alabama stars was one of many topics discussed between Tom E. Curran and The Athletic's Jeff Howe on the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast.

"There is so much value in pairing -- and we've seen the college connection with (Joe) Burrow and (Ja'Marr) Chase, and Tua (Tagovailoa) and (Jaylen) Waddle -- putting Mac Jones with Jameson Williams or John Metchie, there would be a lot of value in that," Howe said.

"I spoke with the Alabama surgeon who repaired both of their knees, and he was incredibly optimistic that they'll be ready when necessary, whenever the NFL teams deem them ready. So I wouldn't be worried about the injury front."

Williams and Metchie both tore their ACL late in the 2021 season, but if healthy, they have the potential to be excellent players at the next level.

One of the problems with taking a wide receiver in Round 1 is that it prevents the Patriots from addressing more serious weaknesses on their roster.

"But this comes down to at what cost. Is giving Mac Jones that four to five-year answer at wide receiver worth missing a potential left tackle, or is it worth the cost of not stockpiling the talent on defense you need to eventually catch Buffalo?" Howe said. "... The (Bills) are very clearly better than (the Patriots) right now, and it's the first time we've been able to say that in a long time. The problem is, and I think it's a fascinating one, because these are areas you have to hit in the first round. Left tackle? You have to hit in the first round. Wide receiver over the last three to four years has been deeper. You can get a really good one in the third round if you evaluate it right. ... If you want a prototypical NFL linebacker, more often than not he's a first-round guy. The pass rushers, more often than not are first-round guys. Top-tier cornerbacks, more often than not are first-round guys.

"They have all these holes they need to fill, and they need to do it organically. It's going to take some patience. They need to do more of what they did last year, and I still think (the 2020 class) started to swing in the right direction, especially if Josh Uche pans out. It can't just be about the first round. They need to hit on their first three rounds. They need to be damn near 100 percent. It can't go less than 80 percent with their top three picks in the next two or three drafts if they want to catch Buffalo for the long term."

The Patriots didn't draft very well for the last half of the 2010s. Last year was a step in the right direction, but plenty of work remains. The Patriots didn't have the salary cap space this year to make huge upgrades like they did last offseason. The meaningful upgrades need to be made in the draft, which is why their upcoming picks are so crucial to the franchise's ability to compete in the AFC over the short and long term.

Also in this episode: Curran and Howe discuss this year's nominees for the Patriots Hall of Fame class, the biggest draft needs for the Pats and much more!