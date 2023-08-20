Patriots and Packers agree to suspend game early after scary injury

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers both agreed to call an early end to Saturday’s preseason game after rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden went down with a scary injury.

Bolden collided into a teammate head-first when trying to make a tackle and was motionless on the ground.

Things had been chippy between the Patriots and Packers throughout the week at joint practices, but both teams knelt in prayer for Bolden. It was a reminder that some things are much bigger than football.

The Patriots released a statement after the game, via the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

“Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire