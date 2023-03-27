Patriots owner Robert Kraft still believes in Bill Belichick to lead team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick has earned the opportunity to get the New England Patriots back on track after a disappointing 2022 NFL season that saw the franchise finish with a 8-9 record and miss the playoffs.

He has won six Super Bowl titles in New England, and after taking over as Patriots head coach in 2000, the team has failed to earn a winning record in just three seasons.

But make no mistake -- Patriots owner Robert Kraft is hungry for another taste of the playoffs.

"I was very disappointed with the way our season went. I had the privilege of being a fan for decades before buying the team, and I think in the end, I’m still a fan," Kraft told reporters Monday afternoon at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix.

"My objective for our team is that we make the playoffs, because once you make the playoffs, anything can happen. But if you don’t, then your season ends in a way that doesn’t make me very happy. ... So I thought changes had to be made, and I think we made some moves and changes that I think give me, personally, some hope for the upcoming season."

The Patriots have made one playoff appearance in the three seasons since Tom Brady's departure in March of 2020. They haven't won a playoff game since Brady led the team to a Super Bowl LIII victory in February of 2019.

Kraft reiterated his confidence in Belichick on Monday, but he did note that it's time to execute and see some progress.

“Look, I think Bill is exceptional at what he does," Kraft said. "I’ve given him the freedom to make the choices and do the things that need to be done. His football intellect and knowledge is unparalleled from what I’ve seen. Just when you talk to him, the small things, analytically, that he looks at.

"But in the end, this is a business. You either execute and win or you don’t. That’s where we’re at. I think we’re in a transition phase. I think we’ve made some moves this year that I’m personally comfortable with. And I still believe in Bill."