Patriots owner Robert Kraft running ad to combat antisemitism

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is not going to be silent when it comes to the recent spray of antisemitic posts and actions.

Kraft and his foundation are running an ad Sunday during his team’s game with the New York Jets that delivers a powerful and important message:

#StanduptoJewishHate: It is Hate.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan also condemned antisemitic messages that were placed in Jacksonville after Saturday’s Florida-Georgia college football game.

“I’m personally dismayed to learn of antisemitic rhetoric and messages that marred the experience Saturday at the Florida-Georgia,” Khan said. “I know this is not representative of our community, but it happened and it’s outrageous. It’s hurtful and wrong. It has to stop. I’m asking everyone to make it their mission to end the ignorance and hatred. Let’s be better.”

The schools also condemned the hate speech.

Joint statement from UF-UGA regarding antisemitic hate speech. pic.twitter.com/vHrs36M7e5 — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) October 30, 2022

