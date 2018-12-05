Patriots owner Robert Kraft responds to Josh McDaniels coaching rumors originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Josh McDaniels is the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots right now, but he might not hold that position next season.

The Green Bay Packers head coaching job will be among the most coveted in the offseason after Mike McCarthy was fired Sunday. McDaniels inevitably will be on the list of potential replacements in Green Bay, and one report said assistant coaches around the NFL have indicated their interest in joining a McDaniels coaching staff on the Packers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, as you'd imagine, is well aware of the reports linking McDaniels to different jobs, but he only has one thing on his mind with the playoffs on the horizon.

"I care about winning Sunday. That's what really what I care about," Kraft said, per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. "Whatever happens . . . you know, we have good people. I'm actually flattered that people are after our people."

McDaniels likely will be a head coach at some point, whether it's succeeding Bill Belichick in New England or taking over another team. He's played a huge role in the Patriots playing in three of the last four Super Bowls, winning two.

McDaniels certainly is qualified to be a head coach, so it's up to him to find the right job at the right time.