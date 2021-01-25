Patriots owner Robert Kraft reached out to Tom Brady after Bucs' win

Robert Kraft reached out to Brady after QB's milestone win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If we told you at this time last year that Robert Kraft would congratulate Tom Brady for reaching another Super Bowl, you wouldn't be surprised.

But if we told you Brady was headed to his NFL-record 10th championship in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform while Kraft's New England Patriots watched from home? "Surprise" would be an understatement.

After Brady's Bucs edged the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, the 43-year-old quarterback was "flooded with congratulatory texts and calls, including one from Patriots owner Robert Kraft," NBC Sports' Peter King revealed Monday.

That's a classy gesture by Kraft, and also not a stunning one: The Patriots owner was firmly in Brady's corner throughout his 20-year tenure with New England as the QB brought six Lombardi Trophies to Foxboro.

So, did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also give his former QB a call Sunday night? There haven't been any reports of contact between Belichick and Brady, and something tells us we shouldn't hold our breath.

To Brady's credit, he chose not to twist the knife when asked how this trip to the Super Bowl with the Bucs compares to his previous nine with the Patriots.

"It’s not worth it comparing any of that to me,” Brady told King. “It doesn’t really matter. It’s an incredible feeling and to win a conference championship is incredible. To win a Super Bowl championship is one of the great feelings in the world. But they don’t give these away.

"Obviously, everything’s different this year, with us being at home. I’m sure it’ll feel like just another game, although we all know it’s just not another game."

Brady's former team is well aware of that, although it might be a while until New England returns to the Super Bowl after Brady's exit.