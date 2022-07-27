Patriots owner Robert Kraft named Hall of Fame finalist in coach/contributor category

Patriots owner Robert Kraft named HOF finalist in coach/contributor category originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is one step closer to being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday the 12 finalists in the coach/contributor category for the 2023 class, and Kraft is among them.

"On Aug. 23, the 12-person Coach/Contributor Committee will meet to discuss the Finalists," the Hall of Fame said Wednesday. "The process will mirror the Seniors Committee’s; however, only one Coach/Contributor Finalist will advance to the full Selection Committee for consideration as a member of the Class of 2023."

Kraft should be an easy selection for the committee, either this year or sometime in the near future.

He bought the Patriots in 1994 and the franchise has enjoyed unprecedented success during his tenure.

The Patriots have won six Super Bowl titles, 10 AFC championships and 19 AFC East division titles, among other honors, during that span.