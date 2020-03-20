Tom Brady's exit from the New England Patriots has been difficult for sports fans across the region.

It's also, understandably, a tough situation for Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft, speaking about Brady, told NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran earlier this week, "We love each other very much. He's like a family member. This is very sad because he's like a son to me."

NFL Media's Mike Giardi spoke to Kraft this week, too, and the Patriots owner used an interesting analogy to describe Brady leaving the franchise.

When I spoke to Robert Kraft, he made this analogy about Tom Brady's departure: "Think about loving your wife & for whatever reason, there's something - her father or mother - that makes life impossible for you & you have to move on but you don't want to." @nflnetwork #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 20, 2020

Well, that's one way to put it.

For all of the Patriots fans who were in shock that Brady was actually leaving, the scenario became very real Friday when the Buccaneers announced the quarterback's signing and posted a hype video to get their supporters excited.

After 20 years and six Super Bowl championships, Brady will play for a team not named the Patriots for the first time in his career. He'll also have a new head coach for the first time. We still don't know for sure who will be the Patriots' quarterback of the future, but if it's 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham, the team should be in good hands.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft makes weird analogy about Tom Brady's exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston