Patriots owner Robert Kraft loses out in 2023 Hall of Fame vote

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft fell short in the Pro Football Hall of Fame vote and will have to wait until next season for another shot at getting inducted.

The late Detroit Lions coach Buddy Parker beat out Kraft. Parker coached the Lions for 15 seasons and was able to win two championships with Detroit.

Kraft was also beaten out in 2022 by former San Diego Chargers head coach Don Coryell.

There is no denying what Kraft has been able to do for the Patriots. Since his ownership began in 1994, the organization has won six Super Bowl titles, 10 conference championships and 19 division titles. And that’s just what he did on the football field.

Kraft’s charitable donations and work goes beyond just the city of Boston.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Former @Lions and @steelers head coach Buddy Parker has been selected as a Coach/Contributor Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024. Full Story: https://t.co/quriMbsCIe pic.twitter.com/SjkMZ3g83E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 16, 2023

Will the third time be the charm in 2024? We have yet to see the field of contestants, but there is little doubt that Kraft has a strong resume.

