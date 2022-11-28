Patriots owner Robert Kraft gives Devin McCourty special gift before 200th game

Robert Kraft gives Devin McCourty special gift before 200th career game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty will reach a historic milestone Thursday night when his team hosts the Buffalo Bills for a Week 13 game at Gillette Stadium.

McCourty will play in his 200th career NFL game.

During his press conference Monday, McCourty was interrupted by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who presented the 13-year veteran with a special picture collage of each game he's played in New England.

Check out the scene in the video below:

McCourty appreciated the gesture from Kraft, but there's one thing that would make Thursday night really special.

"What will be cool for a 200th game is a win," he said.

The Patriots enter Week 13 with a 6-5 record, one game behind the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals for a wild card playoff spot in the AFC. It's an extremely important matchup for New England as the playoff race heats up.