Patriots owner Robert Kraft 'disappointed' with season: 'I’ve never been 2-7' in 30 years of owning team

The New England Patriots are doing things in 2023 they've never done in the nearly 30 years Robert Kraft has owned the team. And Kraft would like it to stop.

In an interview with NFL Network's Rich Eisen before the Patriots' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, Kraft discussed the team's dismal 2-7 record — something he hasn't experienced as team owner. (You can find the that point of the discussion at the 4:00 mark of the video below.)

“This is our 30th year that I’ve had the privilege of owning this team, and I’ve never been 2-7. So it’s really disappointing and I had hoped that things would be a lot better, as I know our fan base did, and I hope today is a chance to reset and make this a much better year.”

This is not how Kraft envisioned his team's grand debut in Germany. He's spent the last decade working to expand the NFL's international slate to Deutschland and it's a point of pride for him. A Patriots win would have put a cherry on top of that sundae, but they dropped to 2-8 following a listless 10-6 loss.