Patriots owner Robert Kraft called out by NFL exec for disappointing offseason

For years, former coach Bill Belichick was believed to be the problem for everything that was wrong with the New England Patriots. Now, the finger-pointing is being directed at owner Robert Kraft, following what has been a disappointing offseason for the team up to this point.

Yes, the Patriots managed to keep most of their major in-house free agents, but the three most glaring issues remain: quarterback, offensive line and wide receiver.

The biggest outside free agent signing for the Patriots so far has been former Minnesota Vikings wideout K.J. Osborn. Make no mistake, Osborn is a solid addition to the roster, but he also isn’t the No. 1 receiver the team desperately needs on the outside.

And to make matters worse, the only real outside threat they did have, DeVante Parker, was released in free agency.

“It just seemed like they missed out on everyone,” one NFL executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando.

The team was believed to be deep in on wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who would have been a significant upgrade over what they had in 2023. However, Ridley shockingly chose the Tennessee Titans over the Patriots and his old team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Keep in mind, this is the same Titans team that beat out the Patriots in negotiations for DeAndre Hopkins a year ago.

Kraft chalked the missed signing up to state income taxes and partially due to the uncertain quarterback situation in New England. He also strangely mentioned Ridley’s wife as part of the reason, too.

“Kraft mentions the (state income) taxes, the quarterback, the player’s girlfriend and then he mentioned the money,” an executive told Sando. “The reality is, if the dollar net taxes was higher in New England than in Tennessee, they would have gotten the player. It’s like Kraft can’t live in a world where he is looked at as the problem.”

Perhaps the most disappointing part is the fact that coach Jerod Mayo led the charge in claiming the Patriots were “ready to burn some cash” before ultimately walking back the comment.

Patriots fans have been furious to the point where they’ve taken to social media and called Kraft “cheap” after failing to bring in top free agents.

“The head coach came out early in the offseason and said, ‘We have a lot of money to spend, and we are going to spend it,’” said another executive. “Then he had to walk the comment back. Then they lose out on the receiver after their GM says they have no speed on offense. So you have the two highest appointed people in the organization saying they are going to spend and they are going to prioritize speed, and then they do neither. What the hell?”

It has been a disappointing offseason for the Patriots, but they still have plenty of time to turn it around, particularly if they’re able to swing a trade for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who could be moved if he doesn’t reach a long-term contract agreement with Cincy.

The 2024 NFL draft is also loaded with wide receiver talent. So there will be plenty of opportunities to hit on true difference-makers there as well.

But more importantly, what happens to New England moving forward will all depend on their decision at quarterback. They have the No. 3 overall pick of the draft, and they need to hit on the right player. Is that player Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or J.J. McCarthy.

Patriots fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

