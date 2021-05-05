Patriots owner Robert Kraft buys $43M mansion in Hamptons, per report

Report: Robert Kraft shells out $43M for Hamptons mansion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Kraft is spending big on multiple fronts this offseason.

The New England Patriots owner recently bought a 7,000-square foot mansion in Southampton, N.Y., for a whopping $43 million, The Wall Street Journal's Katherine Clarke reported Tuesday.

Kraft's new home was built in 2017 and replaced a historic cottage known as "A Wee Lyr Mor," according to the Journal. The compound sits right on the beach and includes an oceanfront pool, per the Journal.

The Hamptons are home to some of the wealthiest people in the country, and Kraft's new neighbors will include private equity billionaire Henry Kravis, hedge fund manager Ken Griffin and former Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black, the Journal reported.

Kraft also has real estate in the Boston area and Palm Beach, Fla. Forbes recently valued the Kraft family's sports empire -- which includes the Patriots, New England Revolution and the Boston Uprising e-sports team, among other ventures -- at $5.3 billion, so he has money to spare.

The 79-year-old owner also opened his checkbook for his football team this offseason. The Patriots set an NFL record by spending nearly $160 million in guaranteed money on free-agent signings in March, adding tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and edge defender Matthew Judon among other notable acquisitions.

Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick clearly are aiming to upgrade their roster after a 7-9 season in 2020 -- and it appears Kraft has made a real estate upgrade, as well.