Patriots owner Robert Kraft auctioning off Super Bowl LI ring for charity, already at $330K

A major piece of New England Patriots history is up for sale. All you’ll need to get is $330,000 or more.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Sunday that he is putting his Super Bowl LI championship ring up for auction as part of the All-In Challenge, an event created by Fanatics founder and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin to fight food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Patriots owner offering up the 28-3 Super Bowl ring

Also included in the package is a trip in the Patriots’ private plane to Gillette Stadium, a presentation of the ring in the team’s trophy room and some time with Kraft.

“We’re going to send our plane to pick you up and bring you here, and we’re going to have a good time as I give you this ring, show you around and maybe have a bite or two,” Kraft said.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is going all in by offering up his Super Bowl LI ring for the #ALLINCHALLENGE



To participate: https://t.co/tbHpbxTePN

Kraft said he specifically picked the Super Bowl LI ring because of the nature of the Patriots’ famous 28-3 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, and the parallels that can be drawn with the country’s current struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.

As of late Sunday night, the auction has already hit a whopping $330,000 after 19 bids. Bidding had started at $75,000.

That’s already way ahead of the $80,000 that Golden State Warriors co-owner Peter Guber got for his 2018 NBA championship ring, though it will need quite a few more bids to reach the $800,000 that former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hauled in for a prize package including a game-used Buccaneers jersey and dinner.

It's going to take a lot of money to add Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring to your collection. Or melt it if you're a Falcons fan. (Photo by Richard Cashin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As of Sunday, the All-In Challenge has raised more than $38 million for Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. Also currently up for auction is private putting lesson with Tiger Woods, 18 holes of golf with Charles Barkley and throwing the first pitch at a New York Yankees game.

The full listing for Kraft’s ring, via the All-In Challenge site:

Unequivocally the sweetest. With 6:04 left in the third quarter, down 28-3 and facing 4th-and-3 from their own 46-yard line, the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history began. Brady-to-Amendola moved the chains — and minutes later — Brady-to-White started a run of five straight scoring drives and 31 unanswered points. Hightower's strip sack, Edelman's circus catch and Tom-to-Danny for a two-point conversion with less than a minute to play in the game forced the first overtime in Super Bowl history. On the first overtime possession, the Patriots drove 75 yards on eight plays, capped by a James White two-yard touchdown to win the game. Celebrating the Patriots' FIFTH Lombardi Trophy under Robert Kraft's ownership, the ring features 283 diamonds surrounding the Patriots logo and five Lombardi Trophies. The 5.1 carat-weight ring, crafted with 10-karat white gold, was the largest Super Bowl ring created at the time. Robert Kraft's personal Super Bowl LI championship ring is a one-of-a-kind collector's item commemorating one of the greatest franchises in sports history. Here's your chance to go #ALLin on this amazing piece of memorabilia! The top bidder will be flown to Boston on Robert Kraft's private plane from anywhere in the continental U.S. and taken to Gillette Stadium, where they will receive the Super Bowl ring from Kraft himself in the team's trophy room. 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

