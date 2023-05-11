Patriots owner Robert Kraft announces Tom Brady will attend team's home opener in 2023

As of early Thursday morning, the New England Patriots' home opener opponent remained unknown.

But owner Robert Kraft said during an appearance on "Good Morning Football," there will be a special guest in attendance at Gillette Stadium: franchise legend Tom Brady, who will be honored at the game.

"The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you … I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game," Kraft said.

"12 is coming home," the Patriots' Twitter account posted.

Brady, who returned from his first retirement for one last season in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won six Super Bowls and three MVPs with the Patriots during his 20 years in New England. Following the 2019 season, Brady signed with the Buccaneers and won a seventh title in his first year with the team.

In the 283 games Brady started behind center for New England, the team was 219-64.

