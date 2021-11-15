Patriots OT Trent Brown explains why it took so long to return from calf injury

Trent Brown made his return to the New England Patriots for the first time since he went down with a calf injury in Week 1.

The offensive tackle made an immediate impact in the trenches for the Patriots and he helped pave the way to a 45-7 rout of the Cleveland Browns. Brown and company kept a clean pocket for Mac Jones, leaving him pressured on only three of his 25 drop backs.

Bill Belichick said Brown was “all in” with his path to get back onto the field and it all paid dividends. Following the game, Brown spoke with reporters and described the feeling of being back.

“Honestly, I was excited,” Brown said, transcribed by WEEI. “And then to get out there today — I forgot how fun it is. It feels like it’s been three years since I’ve played ball and had fun playing ball.”

He was extremely excited to join the Patriots this offseason after spending the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s why the injury bothered him so much, but he explained the reason behind a prolonged return.

“Initially, I was really trying my best, and we were trying our best, to have me back for — it was a push for the Saints game (in Week 3), and it was a possibility for the Bucs,” Brown said. “But I kind of tweaked (the calf) again that Bucs week, and that was the final straw. They went ahead and put me on IR for those couple weeks. It’s unfortunate, but I’m glad to be back.”

The Patriots have a short week with the Atlanta Falcons ahead and they should be set up for a fifth straight victory after the performance they had against Cleveland.

