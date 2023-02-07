Patriots opt to not hire Bills assistant as offensive line coach

The New England Patriots have opted to not bring in someone from the Buffalo Bills to be their offensive line coach.

According to reports last week, Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell interviewed for the Patriots’ head O-line coaching position.

The Pats decided to go in another direction in the end.

Patriots Wire reports that former Oregon associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm was hired instead.

Wendell, 36, has been an assistant on Buffalo’s coaching staff since March 2019.

The tie in with the Patriots is clear for Wendell. He played for the team and head coach Bill Belichick from 2009 to 2015. Wendell was also a team captain.

However, Belichick and the Pats opted to go for a more experienced hand in Klemm, who has coached in the college and pro ranks since 2008.

Bills Wire will continue to bring updates relating to any interviews members of the team’s front office have throughout the spring.

