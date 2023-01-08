Here are the Patriots' opponents for 2023 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' 2022 season has come to an unceremonious end.

A 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, along with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers' wins, put an end to their playoff hopes. The Dolphins earned the seventh seed in the AFC to send the Patriots into the offseason.

Now, the focus shifts to what should be a busy offseason in Foxboro. The Patriots have plenty of work to do to improve a lackluster group that finished 2022 with an 8-9 record. Judging by their list of opponents for 2023, another long season could be in the cards if those improvements aren't made.

Here's a look at their home and road opponents for the 2023 NFL campaign.

Home

Away

On paper, that's a tough slate against formidable opponents in the AFC West and NFC East. The home schedule, in particular, looks to be a significant challenge with difficult matchups against the Chiefs, Chargers, and Eagles. One of those home games could take place in Germany.