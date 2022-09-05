Patriots open as Week 1 road dogs against the Dolphins

South Beach has served as a regular house of horrors for the New England Patriots at least once a year, when making the trip to take on the division rival Miami Dolphins.

It would appear as if oddsmakers are expecting those struggles to continue in Sunday’s Week 1 matchup of the 2022 season.

The Patriots have opened up as 3.5-point underdogs heading into the season-opener, per Tipico Sportsbook.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise, either, considering Tom Brady was in a Patriots uniform throwing touchdown passes to Antonio Brown the last time the team beat the Dolphins in Miami. They have lost their last three straight games to the Dolphins, and they’ll be entering a rollicking madhouse at Hard Rock Stadium.

Keep in mind, Bill Belichick has never been beaten four straight times by the same opponent since becoming the Patriots’ head coach, according to ESPN Stats & Information, via Mike Reiss. So there’s still hope they can beat the odds.

Of course, they’ll have to survive a Dolphins team that has made enough improvements to catch up or possibly even surpass them in the AFC East.

