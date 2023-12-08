Patriots open Thursday Night Football with touchdown drive

The Patriots were shutout Sunday. They scored a touchdown on their first drive Thursday.

It was the team's first opening drive touchdown of the season.

Ezekiel Elliott, who played all eight snaps, scored on an 11-yard, catch-and-run. He had three rushes for 4 yards and two catches for 23 yards.

It was Bailey Zappe's first touchdown pass of the season.

He set it up with a 37-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was tightly covered by Damontae Kazee. It was the Patriots' first completion of 30 or more air yards this season.

The Patriots were 0-of-18 on throws of 30 or more air yards this season, per ESPNStatsInfo.

Zappe went 3-of-4 for 60 yards on the drive.

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was injured on the first play when he took a knee to the face while tackling Elliott.

The Steelers answered with a seven-play, 31-yard field goal drive, with Chris Boswell connecting from 56.

The Patriots lead 7-3 with 6:39 remaining in the first quarter.