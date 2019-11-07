This Patriots OL was Pro Football Focus' second-highest graded player of Week 9

The New England Patriots suffered a disappointing 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 9, but that doesn't mean there weren't any standout performers for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Pro Football Focus has released its top-graded players for Week 9, and Patriots right tackle Marcus Cannon was the second-highest rated player. Cannon earned a 93.8/100 graded.

Here's what PFF's Austin Gayle wrote about Cannon's play against the Ravens:

Cannon was perfect in pass protection against the Ravens on Sunday night, allowing zero pressures across 48 pass-blocking snaps en route to a high pass-blocking grade for the week. Cannon also impressed as a run-blocker the few times New England went to the ground game.

The Patriots offensive line wasn't perfect Sunday -- quarterback Tom Brady was sacked twice and hit 10 times -- but Cannon certainly did his job.

New England's offensive line could receive a boost in a few weeks when talented left tackle Isaiah Wynn is eligible to be activated from injured reserve and return to game action. Wynn has not played since Week 2, and his replacement, Marshall Newhouse, has not performed at a high level in his absence.

The Patriots have a Week 10 bye and will resume their schedule in Week 11 with a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

