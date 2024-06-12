Patriots OL Mike Onwenu wants to ‘pick brains’ at Tom Brady ceremony

Mike Onwenu will be one of many past and current New England Patriots players looking forward to Wednesday’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tom Brady.

But it won’t just be fun and festivities for the Patriots’ starting offensive tackle. He also plans on using the gathering of some of the best players in franchise history to pick up extra knowledge.

“It’s gonna be dope. A lot of old guys coming in. There’s gonna be a lot of new faces and a lot of old faces, so it’ll be good to talk to them and just pick their brains, and see Tom for sure,” said Onwenu.

Onwenu, who was drafted in 2020, just missed his chance of playing with the legendary quarterback. Brady left New England following the 2019 season and finished the rest of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The retirement ceremony will be a star-studded event with more than 200 of Brady’s former teammates, coaches and celebrity guests in attendance. Coach Bill Belichick will also be returning to Foxboro for the first time since splitting with the team in January.

If there was ever a time for Onwenu to learn from the greats, the Brady ceremony might be a good opportunity to do so.

