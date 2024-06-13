Patriots OL David Andrews wants to finish career in New England

New England Patriots center David Andrews is pleased with the contract extension he signed in the offseason. When speaking with media members earlier in the week, he made it clear he wanted to finish his career in New England.

Andrews has quite the story. He went undrafted in 2015 after playing college football at the University of Georgia. Since that moment, he has gone on to win two Super Bowls with the Patriots, while appearing in 120 total games with 117 starts. He was also named to New England’s All-2010s Team.

Andrews signed a one-year, $8 million fully guaranteed contract extension in May. Considering everything he’s meant to the franchise, it’s hard to envision him playing anywhere else.

“It was huge. Obviously want to finish my career here, finish it the right way,” said Andrews.

David Andrews on the extension he signed this offseason. “It was huge. Obviously want to finish my career here, finish it the right way.” pic.twitter.com/A14T7gwn90 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 10, 2024

Andrews has been as dependable as they come at the center position for the Patriots. It would only be right that he’s able to hang up the cleats one day with the team that started it all.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire