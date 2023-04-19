New Patriots OL coach gives initial impressions of Cole Strange

Newly-hired New England Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm had some high early praise for offensive guard Cole Strange, when speaking with media members.

Strange is entering his second year after and up-and-down rookie season. The Patriots clearly have high hopes for the 2022 first-round draft pick, and Klemm’s arrival, coupled with the hiring of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, could help the former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga star take his game to the next level.

“Without going into details, a guy that gives tremendous effort,” Klemm said, when talking about Strange, per NESN’s Dakota Randall. “And just super athletic and he cares and it’s important to him. I’m excited to work with him and excited based on the things I’ve seen on film.”

Strange started in 17 games for the Patriots last season and received a 54.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade.

The good news is his best performances came in the second half of the season with his best game coming against the Buffalo Bills in the season finale. So the clear progression is already documented.

A Year 2 jump for Strange with the right coaching could make a drastic difference.

