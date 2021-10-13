Patriots OG Shaq Mason returns to practice ahead of Week 6 vs. Cowboys

New England Patriots guard Shaq Mason returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of the team’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. Mason had missed every practice in Week 5, and missed the team’s game against the Texans in Houston where New England was without four of its five starters on the offensive line.

Mason’s return meant the Patriots had two of their five starters on the field. Trent Brown will miss at least two more weeks on injured reserve with a calf injury. Michael Onwenu and Isaiah Wynn, who were absent Wednesday, are on the COVID-19/reserve list, and it’s unclear when they’ll return.

Defensive back Sean Davis, a new practice-squad addition, was present for practice.

Missing from Patriots practice: Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, Shaun Wade. Shaq Mason is back and there’s a new No. 30, who might be Sean Davis. pic.twitter.com/uZG0cxeUyA — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 13, 2021

New England kicks off against the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

