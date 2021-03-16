Patriots offseason tracker 2021: Full list of trades, signings, departures

Tracking every Patriots move amid frantic start to offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Apparently Bill Belichick didn't like going 7-9.

After the Patriots' worst season since Belichick's first year as head coach, New England entered the 2021 NFL offseason with the second-most cap space in the league at nearly $70 million.

And they wasted no time in spending that money.

The Patriots reportedly agreed to contracts with seven free agents on Monday, March 15, when the NFL's legal tampering window opened at noon. They added top tight end Hunter Henry the following day and still have plenty more moves to make to overhaul their roster.

If New England's flurry of moves has your head spinning, you've come to the right place. Below is a comprehensive list of the Patriots' offseason comings and goings, from players on the 2020 roster who re-signed in free agency to new additions to departures.

Here's an updated list of the Patriots' offseason additions and departures.

As you can see, the Patriots already have been big spenders this offseason. Check out the links below to learn more about the notable new guys, and keep this page bookmarked as more deals come in.

Jonnu Smith, Tight End

Hunter Henry, Tight End

Nelson Agholor, Wide Receiver

Kendrick Bourne, Wide Receiver

Matthew Judon, Linebacker

Davon Godchaux, Defensive Tackle

Jalen Mills, Cornerback