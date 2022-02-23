Patriots offseason preview: Where does New England stand at CB?

The New England Patriots, for years, have had one of the best secondaries in the NFL. That centered around cornerbacks like Aqib Talib, Darrelle Revis, Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore and, currently, J.C. Jackson.

So what happens in 2022 if Jackson leaves? Then what?

Well, it’s anyone’s guess. The Patriots have tremendous uncertainty at the cornerback position, with Jackson slated to hit free agency. He is an obvious candidate for the franchise tag, but the Patriots do not have enough cap space ($8 million) to fit that kind of contract ($17 million) under the cap. So New England will either have to free up space, sign him to a long-term deal or let him walk in free agency.

But that’s just one of the Patriots’ players at the position. Let’s dive into the group.

Who's on the roster?

Jalen Mills

Myles Bryant

Shaun Wade

Joejuan Williams

Jonathan Jones

It’s not a pretty picture, is it?

Mills was the Patriots’ weakest link in what was an otherwise strong secondary. So while he allowed six touchdowns, Jackson allowed just three — while adding eight interceptions. That erased Mills’ shortcomings. When the Patriots were without Mills in the playoff game, the secondary fell apart. Just imagine the more tremendous collapse that might happen if Jackson leaves and the Patriots can’t find a replacement — or multiple replacements.

Jones’ return would be welcome, as he is quietly one of the more consistent slot receivers in the NFL. His season ended early with an ankle injury,

Wade is the biggest question mark of the group, with almost no playing time in 2021 after the team traded for him before the season. The mystery player isn’t always the answer, however. It is a bad sign that he couldn’t surpass Bryant or Williams on the depth chart. Neither player was good, with Bryant having flashes of impressive, physical play — only to have massive, continual lapses in coverage in the slot.

Mills is fine. We know what he is: a CB2 if the CB1 is very good. The youngsters do not look particularly promising — but there’s time for them to change that narrative, particularly with Wade and Bryant.

Who's slated to hit free agency?

J.C. Jackson

He’s the big one and the only one. There may have been no player who was more consistent and more important to New England’s defense. EDGE Matt Judon jumped out to an insane start in 2021, but his play tapered at the end of the year — and at times he seemed like a liability. Jackson, meanwhile, was consistent, perhaps with one outlier. Jackson seems to struggle against Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

In a perfect world, the Patriots would retain Jackson. They have not contacted him about an extension. It will be interesting to see if they undergo the necessary cap gymnastics to retain him.

Who might join the Patriots?

New England’s free agency options could include cornerbacks Casey Hayward, Steven Nelson, Donte Jackson, Bryce Callahan, Levi Wallace and D.J. Reed. They’re all experienced corners with strong track records but they won’t break the bank like Jackson.

And there’s one other player I wouldn’t totally count out: Stephon Gilmore. He, of course, had a major falling out with the team last season. But he’s slated to enter free agency and he may have a more reasonable sense of what he can demand for a contract. New England could extend feelers to see if he’d consider a return to their secondary on a one- or two-year deal. It’s obviously a long shot. It’s also one worth pursuing if Jackson leaves.

