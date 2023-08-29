Patriots officially waive Malik Cunningham, Bailey Zappe among moves to 53

The Patriots announced a series of roster moves to reach the mandatory 53-player roster limit. The team waived or released 19 players, placed two players on injured reserve, placed two players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and and made one trade.

Defensive back Cody Davis and defensive lineman Trey Flowers will begin the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, keeping them out a minimum of four games.

Cornerback Isaiah Bolden and offensive lineman Conor McDermott were placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The Patriots announced the trade of kicker Nick Folk to the Titans.

New England released or waived safety Joshuah Bledsoe, quarterback Malik Cunningham, offensive lineman James Ferentz, tight end Anthony Firkser, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, running back Kevin Harris, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, running back Ty Montgomery II, linebacker Calvin Munson, offensive lineman Bill Murray, linebacker Ronnie Perkins, defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr., receiver Thyrick Pitts, offensive lineman Kody Russey, tight end Matt Sokol, offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, running back J.J. Taylor, wide receiver Raleigh Webb and quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Cunningham and Zappe's departures were surprising and leave Mac Jones as the lone quarterback on the roster.

The departure of Montgomery leaves New England with only Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott at running back.