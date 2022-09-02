Patriots officially place WR Tyquan Thornton on IR

The New England Patriots have officially placed wide receiver Tyquan Thorton on injured reserve.

It was confirmed by the team on Thursday.

The wideout broke his collarbone in the Patriots’ preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks. New England drafted the speedster out of Baylor in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

He still has a chance to return after four games, due to his move to IR.

Thornton is thought to be an important piece to the Patriots’ future and the wide receiver room. The former Baylor star caught 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns for the program last season. He caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown for New England during the preseason.

The Patriots do have options at wide receiver, as DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers headline the position.

However, this is certainly an unfortunate injury for Thornton at a time when the Patriots are looking to develop young wide receivers for the future.

