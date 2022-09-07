Patriots officially announce team captains for 2022 season

The team captains for the New England Patriots’ 2022 season are finally set. When arriving in Florida on Wednesday, five days out from their Week 1 opener against the Miami Dolphins, the team revealed the names of the players that would be leading by example.

The rule states that NFL teams should have six captains, but many teams in the past have carried more than six, including the Patriots, as the rule isn’t strictly enforced.

That wasn’t the case this season with the Patriots sticking with six players as their official team captains. In reality, however, there are a few names not on this list capable of leading by example as well, even if they don’t have the “C” on their jersey.

Here are the Patriots’ 2022 team captains.

Offense: Mac Jones, David Andrews

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Defense: Devin McCourty, Deatrich Wise Jr., Ja'Whaun Bentley

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Special Teams: Matthew Slater

Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire