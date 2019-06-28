Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn reaches this important benchmark in his recovery from injury originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Isaiah Wynn was expected to be a potential contributor as a rookie after the New England Patriots selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was expected to be the swing tackle behind Trent Brown and Marcus Cannon but suffered a torn Achilles in the team's second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He missed the season as a result of the injury.

Now more than 10 months removed from the injury, there are positive reports coming out about Wynn's health. According to a recent story by Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Wynn is on the path to be ready for training camp and he recently reached this important benchmark in his recovery process.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is expected to be ready for training camp. He has been running at full speed, which is always an important benchmark for a player following an Achilles tear.

Getting Wynn back is certainly good news for the Patriots. And if he is already running at full speed, that should hopefully give him a chance to win a starting job with the Patriots in his second season.

Right now, the Patriots are precariously thin at tackle, as they lost Brown to free agency while third-round pick Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from quad surgery he had just before the draft. Additionally, Jared Veldheer, a veteran who the team inked to provide depth at the position, retired shortly after signing his contract with the team.

Wynn's return will at least give them another option at the position and if he can prove himself as Brown's replacement at left tackle, it will give the team the opportunity to move Joe Thuney back to his left guard position. The iron-man Thuney has been playing left tackle during OTAs, but he is one of the best guards in the league. So, keeping him there would be ideal for New England.

