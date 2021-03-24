Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron prevents sexual assault in public park

New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron came to the aid of a woman who was being assaulted in a public park in Tempe on Saturday, according to KPNX in Phoenix.

Herron and another man, Murry Rogers, both responded after hearing a 71-year-old woman screaming in the park. The two reportedly saw a 30-year-old man push the woman to the ground and attempt to remove her pants. Herron and Rogers ran over to the area and yelled at the man. After the man got off the woman, Herron and Rogers made sure the man did not leave the scene. Herron reportedly took the woman away from the attacker while they waited for authorities to arrive.

Herron — who is training in Arizona and happened to be walking in the park when the attack took place — said he was shocked the attack took place in the middle of the day, but felt compelled to jump into action.

"At that moment, I was in shock," Herron said. "It was 11 a.m., middle of the day, in a very open field and the fact that it happened there at that time was just very shocking. I wish I could tell you what I was thinking, but I could just tell someone needed help. All I could do was rush myself over there to make sure I could help the victim and I could comfort her and be the best person I can be."

He added that his size — Herron is listed at 6-4, 308 pounds on Pro Football Reference — came in handy during the encounter, telling reporters, "I'm a football player; I'm kind of big."

Both Herron and Rogers met with the victim this week. The victim referred to Herron and Rogers as "her angels," according to Rogers.

Tempe police honor Justin Herron and Murry Rogers

Herron and Rogers were honored by Tempe police Wednesday. They were both given Outstanding Service Awards for their actions.

Herron — who was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft — started six games for New England last season.

