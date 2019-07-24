Patriots offensive lineman Brian Schwenke placed on reserve/retired list

The Patriots on Wednesday placed offensive lineman Brian Schwenke on the reserve/retired list, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Veteran C/G Brian Schwenke has been placed on the reserve/retired list. Schwenke had been running with the first unit at left guard in spring practices. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 24, 2019

Schwenke, who plays both the center and guard positions, appeared in three games with the Patriots in 2018. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder signed a one-year extension with New England in February.

As Patriots training camp gets underway, here's the updated offensive line depth chart without Schwenke:

Schwenke was selected by the Titans in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The 28-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career in Tennessee before joining the Pats.

