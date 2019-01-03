Patriots offensive line graded among best in NFL in 2018 by PFF originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots scored more than 400 points for the 12th consecutive season in 2018, and the excellent play of their offensive line played a huge factor in that success.

The Pats' o-line was graded as the fourth-best in the NFL during the regular season by Pro Football Focus. Check out the top five in the tweet below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Pittsburgh Steelers end the regular season atop our Offensive Line Power Rankings!



For the full list of where all 32 teams stack up:



📰 : https://t.co/qLnKefauRR pic.twitter.com/qaRZprSAQM







— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 3, 2019

Patriots guard Shaq Mason was the best of the group. He finished the season as PFF's No. 1 ranked guard with an 82.1/100 grade. Mason also was one of three Patriots players named to PFF's All-Pro squad. The 23-year-old guard made PFF's first team.

The NFL's official All-Pro teams will be released soon, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mason on it.

Mason and the Patriots currently are preparing for their Divisional Round game in the NFL playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 13.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.