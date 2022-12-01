Patriots’ offensive line could be in shambles after latest downgrade

The New England Patriots already knew center David Andrews was questionable to play, along with tackle Isaiah Wynn being ruled out for Thursday’s pivotal AFC East clash with the Buffalo Bills.

But now, the team is learning they might be without another starting offensive lineman. Veteran tackle Trent Brown has been downgraded as questionable to play against the Bills due to an illness, per an official announcement from the team.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events given the magnitude of the game and the lingering struggles for the offense. Quarterback Mac Jones seemed to finally start hitting his stride in last Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but that could all be turned on its head if the Patriots are down three starters along the offensive front against an aggressive Bills defense.

It could create a situation where Conor McDermott, who was recently plucked off the New York Jets’ practice squad, would be inserted into the lineup.

The next-man up mentality has never meant more for a Patriots team that could potentially be a loss away from seeing their postseason hopes go up in smoke.

