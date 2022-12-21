Patriots offense faces uphill climb with banged-up receiving corps

Perry: Pats offense faces uphill climb with banged-up receiving corps originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have had a hard enough time scoring points when fully healthy. This weekend they may have to try to keep up with one of the best offenses in football with a less-than-healthy receiving corps.

Not only did DeVante Parker miss another practice Wednesday -- he hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion against the Cardinals in Week 14 -- but Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and Tyquan Thornton (knee) were both limited participants in the practice.

Meyers was listed on Tuesday's estimated injury report (the team didn't actually practice Tuesday but had to release an injury report), but Thornton is a new addition. The rookie out of Baylor has had a quiet first season -- especially since scoring twice in a win over the Browns in Week 6. He caught one pass against the Raiders for 21 yards last weekend after recording four grabs for 28 yards in Arizona. On the season, he has 17 catches for 166 yards.

Making things even more difficult for the Patriots, potentially, is that their top-three corners are all injured at the moment. Jonathan Jones (chest) and Jack Jones (knee) were limited participants Wednesday. Jalen Mills (groin) -- who hasn't played since a Thanksgiving loss to the Vikings -- did not participate.

Against the Bengals top-five scoring offense, the Patriots could be short on coverage players. And they could be short on pass-catchers. Not exactly a recipe for success for a team that struggles to execute offensively even when healthy.