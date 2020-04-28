Patriots' odds to make 2020 NFL playoffs, updated win total revealed

The New England Patriots have made the NFL playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons, and some experts expect that streak to be in danger of ending in 2020.

Oddsmakers feel differently, however.

The Patriots remain among the 10 teams with the best betting odds to win Super Bowl LV next season, and they also are the favorite to win the AFC East for the 11th straight campaign. What's even more surprising is the Pats have the third-best odds to win the AFC, behind only the Baltimore Ravens and defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are the latest odds on the Patriots to reach the 2020 playoffs, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yes: -215

No: +173



The Patriots were -200 to advance to the playoffs earlier this month, so their odds have improved a bit. New England made 10 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft and addressed several of their most glaring roster needs, including linebacker and tight end.

Another popular preseason bet is the win totals for every team. The Patriots' over/under is still 9.5. Here are the new win total odds for the Pats after the draft, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over 9.5: +137

Under 9.5: -167



The Patriots haven't won fewer than 11 games since 2009, and they haven't earned fewer than 10 wins since 2002. However, the team's roster has undergone significant changes this offseason. Not only did legendary quarterback Tom Brady leave in free agency, key defensive players such as Duron Harmon, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy also departed.

For New England to hit the over 9.5 number listed above, they will have to overcome the aforementioned departures and make it through the league's toughest 2020 regular season schedule. The Patriots' schedule has the highest opponents' win percentage of any team's schedule. Quarterback also is a huge question mark. Second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham is the likely successor to Tom Brady, and although he showed plenty of potential during training camp and the preseason last year, he's still has very little experience.

So there are a few factors working against the Patriots in hitting the over 9.5 number. Making the playoffs is the more likely bet for New England, especially now that a third wild card team has been added to each conference beginning in 2020.

