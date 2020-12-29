Patriots OC Josh McDaniels 'definitely' wants to pursue head coach job

McDaniels suggests he'd jump at chance to be NFL head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In February 2018, Josh McDaniels turned down the Indianapolis Colts' head coach job to remain offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

But becoming an NFL head coach is still very much on his wish list.

"Absolutely," McDaniels told reporters Tuesday morning in a conference call when asked if he still has head coach aspirations. "I definitely want to do that. I'd love to have that opportunity if it presents itself."

McDaniels has been in the conversation for multiple head coach openings over the last several years. He interviewed for the Green Bay Packers' job in 2019 and the Cleveland Browns' gig in 2020 and also had interviews lined up with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants last offseason before both teams hired other candidates.

He figures to draw significant interest this offseason, too, and was generating "early buzz" as a head coach candidate earlier this month, per The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Which options are on the table for McDaniels in 2021? The Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons already fired their head coaches, while Breer suggested the Los Angeles Chargers (and talented young quarterback Justin Herbert) could be an enticing landing spot if they fire Anthony Lynn.

McDaniels last made the leap to head coach (with the Denver Broncos) in 2009, a year after the Patriots missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2002. And if there was ever a time for the 44-year-old to make another leap, it's after New England's worst season since 2000 -- a disastrous 2020 campaign in which the offense struggled mightily following Tom Brady's departure.