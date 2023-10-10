Patriots OC Bill O’Brien comments on if Mac Jones will start in Week 6

The New England Patriots will likely be sticking with quarterback Mac Jones for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

When speaking with the media on Tuesday, Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien said he anticipates the third-year quarterback being back under center as the starter in Week 6.

Jones went 12-of-22 on Sunday afternoon, throwing for 110 yards and two interceptions. He was benched for backup quarterback Bailey Zappe for the second straight week, and it further raised questions regarding his future in New England. Both Jones and coach Bill Belichick have been put under the microscope over the past couple of weeks for poor performances.

Question: Do you anticipate Mac Jones being the starter this week? OC Bill O’Brien: “I do.” pic.twitter.com/IDLKYT9Hql — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 10, 2023

The Patriots don’t have many answers behind Jones with Bailey Zappe struggling under center as well. Meanwhile, third-string quarterback Will Grier hasn’t been with the team long enough to make a real difference. Rookie Malik Cunningham is making a name for himself on the practice squad, but he’s been predominantly used as a receiver.

Even after three consecutive poor performances, Jones might be the Patriots’ best option.

