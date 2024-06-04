Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt tabs Jacoby Brissett as starting QB

The New England Patriots have no timetable for when rookie quarterback Drake Maye will start. However, if the season started today, veteran Jacoby Brissett would be the one under center, per Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Brissett was acquired by the Patriots via free agency back in March. He was thought to be a bridge quarterback for whoever New England selected third overall in the 2024 NFL draft. That still appears to be the case with the team taking its time with Maye’s development.

Van Pelt did say he was impressed by how quickly Maye has picked things up behind the scenes. But for now, the quarterback job is Brissett’s to lose.

When will Drake Maye start? Alex Van Pelt says there is no timetable, and Jacoby Brissett is the #Patriots starter. Adds it will depend on a few factors. pic.twitter.com/za7DvJxlpD — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) June 4, 2024

Brissett being called the starter isn’t a major surprise.

It simply reinforces the fact that the Patriots are in no hurry to rush themselves into another Mac Jones situation. Maye might be the future at quarterback, but he’ll have to prove himself on the football field before he’s granted that opportunity.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire