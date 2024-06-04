Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt impressed with progress of QB Drake Maye

When speaking with media members on Tuesday, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt admitted he’s been impressed with how rookie quarterback Drake Maye is progressing with his footwork.

It’s important to note that Maye operated mostly out of the shotgun formation in college at North Carolina. Now, he will have to adjust to things under center a bit more.

Footwork is just one of many things Maye and Van Pelt have been working on. Van Pelt has been designated as the person in charge of the quarterback’s development. This makes sense given his experience coaching quarterbacks all the way back to 2005. So far, it sounds like things are progressing at a high level.

“He’s been impressive,” said Van Pelt, via the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

#Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt on Drake Maye: “He’s been impressive.” Van Pelt said Maye has surprised him with how quickly he’s picked up the new footwork. pic.twitter.com/TyArmtSE6b — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) June 4, 2024

Positive reports are certainly encouraging to hear, especially given how the previous regime failed to properly develop former first-round draft pick Mac Jones into a franchise quarterback.

Time will tell if they can right those wrongs with Maye, but for now, this latest update is certainly a step in the right direction.

