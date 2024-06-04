Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt: Drake Maye has been impressive so far

Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, has now been a member of the Patriots for a little over a month.

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said he's liked what he's seen from the 21-year-old quarterback.

"He’s been impressive,” Van Pelt said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “He’s come out, he's taken everything from the classroom, everything from our individual periods, and he's applied them to the team drills. He’s been impressive so far.

“The biggest things we’re working on with him right now, obviously, calling plays from the huddle — which is new to a lot of these college guys. And then just playing in rhythm and in time with your feet. [Those are] the biggest strides, I’d say, he’s made in the last few weeks.”

Even with his progress, it doesn't sound like Maye is going to ascend to QB1 for New England anytime soon. Via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com, Van Pelt noted there’s currently no timetable for when Maye might become the starter, as it’s currently Jacoby Brissett’s role.

Still, as Maye continues to get better and better, there’s little doubt he’ll take over sooner than later.