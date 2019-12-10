Patriots now have three practice squad openings after these departures

The New England Patriots have some more space available on their practice squad.

The recent departures of center Tyler Gauthier and defensive back Nate Brooks have opened two new spots, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Patriots have two new openings on the practice squad as DB Nate Brooks was signed to the Dolphins' 53-man roster and C Tyler Gauthier lands with the Jaguars.



DT Albert Huggins has signed with the Eagles' practice squad after being waived by NE on Saturday.



— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 10, 2019

These moves bring the number of open spots on the Patriots practice squad to three.

Brooks spent the last 13 weeks on the Patriots practice squad. His new head coach with the Miami Dolphins is Brian Flores, who was the Patriots' linebackers coach from 2016 through 2018. Gauthier signed with the Patriots in May as an undrafted free agent but never played in a game for New England.

Huggins was signed by the Patriots last week but was released this past weekend when the team needed to make room on the 53-man roster to add kicker Nick Folk.

Reiss also reported Tuesday that New England worked out former University of Georgia defensive back Jayson Stanley.

The Patriots had rookie free-agent DB Jayson Stanley (Georgia) in for a workout. Stanley was a WR before converting to CB after joining the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in the offseason. He was most recently on the Dolphins' practice squad. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 10, 2019

The Patriots play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Week 15 matchup is their final road game of the 2019 regular season.

