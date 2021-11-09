Can Patriots, not Bills, win AFC East? 'GMFB' crew weighs in
The "Good Morning Football" crew discuss if the New England Patriots, not Buffalo Bills, can win the AFC East. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew discuss if the New England Patriots, not Buffalo Bills, can win the AFC East. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Colts held a workout for RB Brian Hill on Monday.
The Patriots are just a half-game behind the Bills for first place in the AFC East, but you wouldn't know that simply by looking at the latest division title odds entering Week 10.
Power rankings: #Bills say goodbye to the top five:
The Nigerian-American floated the idea of the pound-for-pound king in both sports meeting in their prime for the first time
Pittsburgh is in the thick of the playoff hunt halfway through the season.
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge says Jason Garrett will remain the team's offensive coordinator and play-caller for now.
Dana White thinks Colby Covington would beat everybody in the welterweight division ... except champion Kamaru Usman.
Tony Corrente explained the questionable taunting penalty of Bears OLB Cassius Marsh.
Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh called Tony Corrente's actions "incredibly inappropriate."
If you thought the taunting call on Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was weird, another element of the broader incident was even weirder. Marsh, flagged for taunting the sideline and/or Pittsburgh’s punter after a key fourth-quarter sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, jogged past referee Tony Corrente, before the flag was thrown. Corrente, as noted by [more]
A rules analyst and an NFL Network broadcaster also thought this was a particularly bad call
This was a brutal game by the refs.
The ESPN host said the SiriusXM interview was "the most embarrassing performance" of the NFL star's career.
Mac Jones wasn't making a football play when he twisted Brian Burns' ankle.
Several Denver players took the Cowboys' early 4th-down conversion attempts personally; Dak Prescott feels they could have swung the game. | From @ToddBrock24f7
New England Patriots head coach shows up to game with ‘some serious ‘Dad that just woke up from a nap’ energy’
Aaron Rodgers appeared destined to part with the Packers after this season. The QB's COVID-19 ordeal, however, should make both sides reconsider.
Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is the No. 1 player in the Class of 2023. Here are some things to know about the nephew of Peyton Manning.
The referee clearly made contact with Bears defender Cassius Marsh after the pivotal Ben Roethlisberger sack, and even more pivotal penalty flag.
Chris Boswell kicks the game-winning field goal