Patriots not awarded any compensatory draft picks for 2022

No comp picks for Pats in 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots haven't been awarded any compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The news, which became official Tuesday, means that the only way the Patriots can acquire more picks for next month's draft is via trade.

Compensatory picks, determined by a formula developed by the NFL, are awarded to teams who lose high-profile free agents and can come anywhere from the end of the third round to the end of the seventh round, after the original 32 picks in each round have been made.

Factors such as average annual value and other performance-based incentives are part of the formula the league uses. In order to receive comp picks, teams must lose more qualifying free agents in a given year as opposed to gaining such players.

Following last year's record spending spree in free agency, the Patriots were out of luck in adding to this year's trove of draft picks.

New England figures to earn a comp pick in 2023 following the departure of J.C. Jackson, although the team could counter Jackson's exit with a high-profile signing or two to counter it.

Last offseason, the Patriots were awarded comp picks for the departures of Tom Brady -- himself a comp pick once upon a time -- Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy in 2020.

A pair of NFC West foes, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, were awarded a league-high five comp picks for 2022.