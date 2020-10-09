Patriots have no new positive tests

The Patriots got good news on COVID-19 testing today.

All of the tests conducted on Patriots players yesterday came back negative, according to multiple reports.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Patriots will continue to work only remotely, rather than report to the team facility. But it is now looking positive that the Patriots’ scheduled game against the Broncos, which has been delayed from Sunday to Monday, will get in this week.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, probably the team’s two most important players, have both tested positive. But the team’s only other positive test came from practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray, and it appears the Patriots have avoided the kind of major outbreak the Titans have had.

