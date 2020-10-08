Patriots have no new positive tests

The Patriots got good news on the COVID-19 situation today.

New England had no new positive tests today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That comes a day after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive, and five days after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive.

Although the Patriots are getting plenty of attention because their two most important players tested positive, they so far have had just Gilmore, Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray test positive.

As of now, the Patriots’ Sunday game against the Broncos is still on as scheduled. The Patriots will work remotely today, and if there are no more positives tomorrow, there’s a good chance they’ll be able to move forward this week.

