The Patriots had no new positives in the latest round of COVID-19 testing.

That puts New England on the way to practicing tomorrow and going forward with Sunday’s game against the Broncos, which was delayed by a week because of positive tests coming out of New England.

It’s unclear whether Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be among the players able to practice tomorrow, or whether they’ll play on Sunday against the Broncos. But as a team, the Patriots have been cleared to return.

Delaying the Broncos-Patriots game caused a ripple effect on the NFL schedule that had several other teams’ games juggled later in the season. Eventually, the NFL is going to run out of time to reschedule future games, but for now, the league remains on schedule to finish a full 16-game season, with Broncos-Patriots going ahead on Sunday.

Patriots have no new positive COVID-19 tests originally appeared on Pro Football Talk