Patriots' N'Keal Harry shares motivational quote after going on IR

It'll be a while before N'Keal Harry makes his official Patriots debut as he recovers from an ankle injury, but the rookie wide receiver has an admirable attitude about his current situation.

After being placed on Injured Reserve on Monday, the Patriots' first-round draft pick shared a motivational quote on Twitter that shows he's poised to overcome his first major obstacle as a pro.

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy," Harry wrote to go along with a photo of him flexing in a No. 15 Pats jersey.

-Martin Luther King, Jr. pic.twitter.com/OJ1KRmJAJN



— Keal (@NkealHarry15) September 3, 2019

Fortunately, the Arizona State product is expected to return to the Pats' WR depth chart later this season.

Until then, it'll be Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, and Jakobi Meyers catching the bulk of Tom Brady's passes. Thomas was released on Saturday but re-signed on Monday with a pay bump following Harry's IR designation.

